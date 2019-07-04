KATY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A housewarming party in Texas ends with a man fatally shooting his sister and wounding three others before killing himself.
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Katy around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sister of the suspect was dead, while the suspect died later at a hospital.
Two other women and a man who were wounded are expected to survive.
Sheriff Troy Nehls told KHOU early Thursday that the family had just moved into the neighborhood, and they’re trying to figure out what prompted the attack. He said all of those hurt are “family and friends.”
Two other women managed to escape the shooting, and deputies found an uninjured teenager locked inside a bathroom.
