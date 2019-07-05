Comments
GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – A major traffic accident has traffic tied up along Highway 360 in Euless and Arlington.
An 18-wheeler rollover has the northbound lanes of 360, between between East Glade Road and Euless Grapevine Road, completely closed.
Traffic is backed up well past Mid-Cities Boulevard. Despite it being the start of a holiday weekend, drivers are reporting delays of up to an hour.
In addition to officers with the Euless Police Department and first responders from the Euless Fire Department, a hazmat team from the Grapevine Fire Department also assisted with cleanup at the scene.