DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A police call about fireworks being set off in Dallas city limits ends with an officer injured.
(credit: Robert Flagg/CBS 11 News)
Officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of E. Overton just after 11:00 p.m. Once at the scene an unknown person/persons set off a number of fireworks in the direction of police.
Some of the fireworks hit the driver-side window of a DPD squad car, shattering it and injuring the officer inside.
The officer, whose name has not been released, was treated at a local hospital and released.
The hood of the squad car, which was taken to the South Central Station, was also damaged by fireworks.
Investigators are still searching for the suspect. When and if the person is found they will be facing a charge for Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant.