(CBSDFW.COM) — After two North Texans fatal swimming incidents this Fourth of July, swimmers have returned to nearby lakes — many without life jackets.
Neither of the two children who drowned Thursday were wearing them.
A seven-year-old was found submerged in the swimming area at Lake Lavon when another swimmer bumped into him, while 50 miles away a 17-year-old boy, later identified as Alberto Santos, drowned while swimming with his family at Rockledge Park at Grapevine Lake.
Lake Grapevine visitor Macy Alvarez, who lost a family member in a jet ski accident, feels strongly about life jacket usage.
“My uncle, I was young. But, he passed away not wearing a life jacket in a lake jet ski accident,” Alvarez said. “But, he could swim. Didn’t have on a life jacket. He passed away. So it’s always important in my family, being around water to be as safe as possible.”
Her friend, Brooks Fergerson, agreed.
“Something as little as strapping these up can save your life,” Fergerson said.
Veteran game wardens told CBS 11 that swimmers often get into trouble without anyone noticing and that’s why it’s important to have life jacket on.
And now, Grapevine Lake has a program where visitors can borrow a life jacket.