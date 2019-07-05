  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Fort Worth Fire Department have confirmed to CBS 11 News that a 19-year-old boy died after a fireworks accident on July 4th.

Police, fire and rescue were all called to the 4800 block of Virgil Street after getting reports of a burn victim at the scene.

When first-responders arrived they found the 19-year-old with severe injuries to his hand, arm, and upper body. The teenager, whose name has not been released, was also in cardiac arrest.

Fort Worth Fire EMTs and MedStar paramedics both performed CPR on the teen and took other lifesaving measures, but he died at John Peter Smith Hospital.

