GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland are searching for the man who robbed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint last month.
Today police released surveillance video of the crime that happened on June 21 at a Texaco in the 700 block of West Walnut.
The video shows the suspect walking into the store, picking up some items and taking them to the counter. Once in front of the clerk the man pulls out a dark-colored revolver and demands money. He runs from the store on foot after getting an undermined amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a black male with a muscular build. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a black tank top, blue faded and ripped jeans, and white/black shoes. He also had short black hair, a goatee, and several tattoos on his arms and shoulders.
Anyone with information about the robbery or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Garland police at 972-485-4840.
Anonymous tips can also be called in to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or sent in to the Garland Crime Stoppers website. The organization is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.