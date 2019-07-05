NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The SPCA of Texas is having a “Mutts, They’re Just Like Us” adoption special at its two Metroplex-area shelters in Dallas and McKinney.
From Friday, July 5 through Sunday, July 21 all dogs that weigh 40 pounds or more cost $20 to adopt.
The new owners of the first 15 dogs adopted under this special will also receive free DNA tests for their mutts!
To see all of the available dogs, click here.
The SPCA of Texas says there are dozens of animals available at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas at 2400 Lone Star Drive and at the SPCA of Texas’ Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney at 8411 Stacy Road.
Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Regular adoption fees are $125 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $60 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older.
Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash.