LUFKIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have identified and spoken to the girl seen opening a carton of Blue Bell ice cream at a Lufkin Walmart and licking the top of it before putting it back in the freezer. Her identity will not be release as she is a juvenile, police say.
The video of the incident went viral and led to an investigation by police and Blue Bell as they searched for the tainted Tin Roof ice cream and the suspect. The company was able to locate where the incident occurred, which led to Lufkin police investigation.
On Friday, police said the identified the girl as a San Antonio resident who was in Lufkin with her boyfriend’s family.
“Because she is a juvenile offender, her identity is protected under section 58.104 of the Texas Family code,” police said on Facebook.
The case will be handed over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department as the investigation continues.
