FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Friends, family and loved ones of Matt Palmer, the co-pilot of the plane that crashed in Addison last week, gathered today at his funeral.
The 27-year-old’s funeral was held at Lighthouse Fellowship in Fort Worth at 10:30 a.m., where guests encouraged to dress in red, white and blue.
Before the fatal crash that left nine others dead, Palmer recently returned from a mission trip and got married in May.
Federal investigators said the crew was heard on the cockpit voice recorder moments before crashing into the hanger, commenting about a problem with the left engine.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.