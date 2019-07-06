WEATHERTHUNDERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
Filed Under:Addison, Addison Plane Crash, flight, funeral, hanger, Matt Palmer, plane crash, Texas


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Friends, family and loved ones of Matt Palmer, the co-pilot of the plane that crashed in Addison last week, gathered today at his funeral.

Matthew “MJ” Palmer was the co-pilot in the deadly crash at Addison Airport (courtesy: Facebook)

The 27-year-old’s funeral was held at Lighthouse Fellowship in Fort Worth at 10:30 a.m., where guests encouraged to dress in red, white and blue.

Before the fatal crash that left nine others dead, Palmer recently returned from a mission trip and got married in May.

Federal investigators said the crew was heard on the cockpit voice recorder moments before crashing into the hanger, commenting about a problem with the left engine.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s