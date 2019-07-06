GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police arrested and charged a Dallas man who is responsible for damaging a regulator station Saturday morning, police said.
At approximately 5:30 a.m., the Garland Police and Fire Department responded to a gas leak in the 5300 block of North Garland Road.
Investigators could hear the sound of gas coming from a regulator station located in front of a business. Police said it appeared that several test points were intentionally damaged.
Officers located a bag near the regulator station which contained information identifying 40-year-old Dallas resident Lauro Espinosa Gonzalez.
While investigating the gas leak, police received a call regarding an unconscious person across the street from the regulator station. Officers located and identified the unconscious male as Gonzalez.
Police arrested Gonzalez initially for misdemeanor warrants, but during an investigation police determined Gonzalez was the one responsible for the damage done to the regulator station.
Gonzalez was then charged with Criminal Mischief Damage to Public Utilities and is currently being held in the Garland Jail.