NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While traveling through North Texas the driver of an 18-wheeler ditched the trailer of the truck, which was loaded with chemicals, after if caught fire.
(credit: CBSDFW.COM)
Because of the smoke and flames officials shutdown part of eastbound Interstate-20, just east of Terrell.
The truck caught fire around 8:30 a.m. and two hours later was still burning on the offramp at FM 429.
Officials are letting the truck burn itself out because of the hazardous materials onboard.
No one was hurt in the fire and there were no evacuations.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.