DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Parks and Recreation is asking for help in reforestation efforts after recent spring storms destroyed over 700 trees throughout the city.
Severe storms ravaged across North Texas this year during the springtime and brought devastation to homes, businesses and trees.
Dallas park officials said the winds of up to 70 miles per hour destroyed pecan, red oak, cedar elm, cottonwood and other types of trees.
“The weather has brutally impacted the landscape and environment of Dallas’ parks and green spaces. Many of the trees lost provided brilliant fall and spring foliage and shaded us during the hot summers. Their enduring majestic beauty has given thousands of residents and visitors a lifetime of serene enjoyment and outdoor adventures,” said Willis C. Winters, director of the Dallas Park and Recreation Department, said.
The department said city officials are asking Fortune 500 companies in the area for help, as well as residents.
The department hopes its Dallas Parks Tree Re-Leaf plan will add more then 5,200 trees to the city’s parks.
Officials said those who want to help can donate at dallasparksfoundation.org.