ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett residents are awaiting a big decision on a major project for the city’s future.
Bayside, a project which features a Crystal Lagoon, a beach and show fountain, has been in legal limbo and Monday, that’s supposed to end.
Monday afternoon, the Rowlett City Council went into executive session to discuss the future of the Bayside project.
The city is expected to announce whether it’s going ahead with a new plan and new developer or if it’s going back to square one and going forward with its lawsuit against the original developer.
Rowlett Leaders Looking To Get Bayside Dream Back On Track
The city is hoping to have a Crystal Lagoon featuring a beach, paddle and other boats, a show fountain, along with a resort and conference center, shops, offices and condos.
The city has been considering buying from the original developer the land along Lake Ray Hubbard at Dalrock Road south of I-30 for $37 million and the licensing rights for the lagoon.
The city would then sell that to the new developer, who hasn’t been identified yet and rename the project.
Also under the agreement, the original developer will maintain control of the land north of I-30 — which includes apartments, condos, and single family homes and the Bayside name.
If not, the other option would be to forge ahead with the lawsuit against the original developer after that party said building the Lagoon and show fountain were no longer feasible as first promised.