(CBSDFW.COM) – A heads up for parents after a plush toy from the hit movie Toy Story 4 was recalled due to a possible choking hazard.

Eighty-thousand 11″ Forky Plush toys were recalled after the “googly” plastic eyes on the toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

“FORKY” has poseable arms, a base, rainbow screen art on top of foot and plastic rolling “googly” eyes. The eyes are comprised of three parts; a white plastic base, a clear plastic dome and a small black plastic disc within the dome, which represents the character’s pupil. (courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Although no incidents were reported, consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.

If you have any questions call Disney toll-free at 866-537-7649 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. or for additional information email personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com.

