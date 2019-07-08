Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On the third anniversary of the deadly attack on the city of Dallas, five officers who lost their lives are being honored so that they may never be forgotten.
A sculpture was unveiled Monday morning to memorialize Dallas police officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith and Patrick Zamarripa, and DART officer Brent Thompson.
The five officers were killed on July 7, 2016 during a peaceful protest against police brutality in downtown Dallas.
The memorial was set up at Dallas police headquarters and was created by local sculptor Barvo Walker.
Dallas officers along with Chief Renee Hall, Mayor Eric Johnson and Rep. Colin Allred were in attendance during the ceremony.
