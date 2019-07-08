PLANO (HOODLINE) — Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Plano, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. The Biscuit Bar
Topping the list is The Biscuit Bar. Located at 5880 Tx-121, Suite 102B, New American eatery and bar is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Plano, boasting 4.5 stars out of 715 reviews on Yelp.
2. Haywire
Haywire, located at 5901 Winthrop St., Suite 110, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 768 reviews.
3. Press Waffle Co.
Check out Press Waffle Co., which has earned 4.5 stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers waffles and desserts, at 7800 Windrose Ave.
4. Mi Cocina
Finally, there’s Mi Cocina, a local favorite with four stars out of 200 reviews. Stop by 4001 Preston Road, #502, to hit up the Mexican breakfast and brunch spot next time you’re in the mood.