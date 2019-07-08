DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Kenzie Reese is gone but certainly not forgotten. She was only 2-years-old when Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a very rare type of cancerous tumor that almost always affects children invaded her body.
She fought hard for 10 months before the cancer proved too strong for Kenzie.
Backed by her parents and doctors at Children’s Medical Center Dallas, Kenzie’s bubbly and vibrant personality brightened the lives of so many during the short time she was there.
Her light continues to shine even in her death.
Her parents, Camille and Michael Reese, started Kenzie’s House when she passed away. It’s a non-profit organization aimed at helping families of children with chronic medical conditions who live far away from where they’re receiving treatment.
“It means a lot just because this place became a second home,” Camille said.
Monday, in Kenzie’s memory and as a way of saying thank you for all the love they poured into Kenzie’s treatment, her parents presented the hospital with a check.
“To know that we are contributing to furthering the comfort for kids or toys in the playroom or whatever it is they may use it for. Every little thing made the treatments more manageable more bearable for all of us,” said Camille.
Thus far, Kenzie’s House has paid for a family’s trip to Disney World and others hotel stays for families.