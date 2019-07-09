DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A gas station clerk suffered three fractures to her orbital socket after a robber knocked her to the ground with a closed fist after following her into work.
The aggravated robbery happened Monday morning at the Valero Gas Station located at 22 S. Collins Road in Sunnyvale.
At 4:30 a.m., the clerk was opening the store for the day and entered the employee door. After she walked through and turned off the alarm, an unknown male entered the employee door behind her. The suspect hit her, then grabbed her and forced her to the counter area to open the safe and the ATM. After a little while, he forced her into the cooler and fled north.
Surveillance video shows a silver vehicle pulling into the parking lot on the north side of the building at 4 a.m. Police said it’s a possible suspect vehicle and is described as possibly an HHR or PT Cruiser.
The clerk was transported to Baylor Hospital with head injuries. She has already had surgery for three fractures to her orbital socket.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dallas Sheriff’s Office Detective T. Trout at email TTrout@dallascounty.org or phone # 214-653-3489.