FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot a woman at a game room in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.
Police say they responded to a call at around 1:40 a.m. at a Walmart concerning a female shooting victim. They learned that the woman was shot at a game room in the 2600 block of Azle Avenue.
The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, there may be another victim from the shooting.
Police are still investigating and do not have a suspect at this time.