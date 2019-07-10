WATCH LIVEU.S. Women's World Cup Victory Parade In New York
Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot a woman at a game room in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to a call at around 1:40 a.m. at a Walmart concerning a female shooting victim. They learned that the woman was shot at a game room in the 2600 block of Azle Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, there may be another victim from the shooting.

Police are still investigating and do not have a suspect at this time.

