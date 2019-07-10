WATCH LIVEU.S. Women's World Cup Victory Parade In New York
CENTERVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas sheriff says a reality-based detective show played a role in the recent arrest of an 84-year-old woman in the 1984 shooting death of her husband.

Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis told the Palestine Herald-Press that the arrest last week of Norma Allbritton was aided by the program “Cold Justice,” which contributed its own investigator and forensic technology.

The death of Johnnie Allbritton in the couple’s home near Buffalo was revisited in 2015 by sheriff’s investigators and some evidence was later forwarded to the program. Buffalo is about 65 miles east of Waco.

Ellis didn’t say what specific evidence led a grand jury on June 27 to indict Norma Allbritton on a count of murder.

She bonded out of jail July 3. A message left Wednesday for her attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

Cold Justice was an unscripted true crime series originally broadcast on TNT.

 

 

