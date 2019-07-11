DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police sources tell CBS 11 News they believe 18-month-old Cedric “C.J.” Jackson, the subject of an Amber Alert Wednesday, is dead.
The sources say while they have not confirmed the boy’s demise, authorities are currently searching a landfill and other locations for the toddler’s body.
The little boy was reported missing from the Twin Oaks Apartments, in the 9700 block of Whitehurst Drive, around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Child Protective Services (CPS) recently gave an aunt temporary custody of C.J. for reasons that remain unclear. That woman told police she put the little boy to bed sometime after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday and he was gone the next morning when she woke up.
Before authorities began searching for C.J.’s remains, family members had expressed concern about the aunt’s claim since they say the woman slept next to the child, in the same bed.
Officials issued a statewide Amber Alert for Cedrick Wednesday night.
Thursday morning Dallas police issued a statement that said, in part, “We are planning a press conference sometime this afternoon to update all media on the progress of this investigation.”
Eighteen-month-old Cedric Jackson is African American, has black braided hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing only a diaper.
Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 214-671-4268.