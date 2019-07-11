  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

This composite of images taken 02 January, 2001 from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Internet site shows seven prisoners who escaped 13 December, 2000 from a Texas maximum-security prison in Kenedy, Texas, about 60 miles southeast of San Antonio. The fugitives (top L-R) Joseph Garcia, Donald Newbury, George Rivas, Larry Harper, (bottom L-R) Patrick Murphy, Jr., Randy Halprin and Michael Rodriguez had been serving sentences ranging from 30 years to life and allegedly escaped by posing as prison workers. The men are also wanted in connection with a Christmas Eve robbery of a Dallas-area sporting goods store in which a policeman was shot and killed. (Photo credit should read TDCJ/AFP/Getty Images)The "Texas 7" fugitives (top L-R) Joseph Garcia, Donald Newbury, George Rivas, Larry Harper, (bottom L-R) Patrick Murphy, Jr., Randy Halprin and Michael Rodriguez. (credit: TDCJ/AFP/Getty Images)


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — He was part of the “Texas 7” — a group of escaped prisoners who committed robberies and killed an Irving police officer in 2000. Now an execution date has been set for inmate Randy Halprin.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says Halprin is scheduled to be put to death on October 10. A TDCJ spokesman said, in an email Thursday to The Associated Press, that a judge in Dallas signed the order on July 3.

Halprin, who’s Jewish, has a federal appeal pending that alleges a different judge who oversaw his capital murder trial was anti-Semitic and used racial slurs. Ex-Judge Vickers Cunningham has denied the allegations.

Halprin and six others in December 2000 escaped from the Connally Unit. Irving police Officer Aubrey Hawkins was shot while investigating a Christmas Eve robbery at a sporting good store.

An attorney for Halprin didn’t immediately return a message Thursday.

