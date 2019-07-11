DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — He was part of the “Texas 7” — a group of escaped prisoners who committed robberies and killed an Irving police officer in 2000. Now an execution date has been set for inmate Randy Halprin.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says Halprin is scheduled to be put to death on October 10. A TDCJ spokesman said, in an email Thursday to The Associated Press, that a judge in Dallas signed the order on July 3.
Halprin, who’s Jewish, has a federal appeal pending that alleges a different judge who oversaw his capital murder trial was anti-Semitic and used racial slurs. Ex-Judge Vickers Cunningham has denied the allegations.
Halprin and six others in December 2000 escaped from the Connally Unit. Irving police Officer Aubrey Hawkins was shot while investigating a Christmas Eve robbery at a sporting good store.
An attorney for Halprin didn’t immediately return a message Thursday.
