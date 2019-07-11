NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today’s date is 7/11 and the Dallas-based convenience store chain of the same name is celebrating it’s birthday with what else — free Slurpee drinks.
Customers across the country can pick up a free small-sized Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven stores today between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. — while supplies last.
And the birthday deals go beyond just icy drinks. Participating 7-Eleven locations will also offer:
• $1 Big Bite Hot Dogs
• $1 Hot Pizza Slices
• $1 Limited-Time Cherry Slurpee Cookie
• $1 Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders
There’s also something extra for 7Rewards members. Anyone who scans their app, card or phone number with their free Slurpee drink will receive a reward for another free Slurpee within the next 30 days.
7-Eleven estimates some 9 million free Slurpees will be given away today.