GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grand Prairie ISD school board had its first meeting since the death of Superintendent Susan Hull Thursday evening.

Dr. Susan Hull (Credit: Grand Prairie ISD)

Hull, 60, died after she was critically injured in a motorcycle crash while on vacation in Arizona, the school district confirmed Monday evening.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Sunday eastbound along I-40.

Officials said Hull suffered from a stroke while riding and then crashed. She was transported by a ground ambulance to a local hospital where she later died.

Grand Prairie ISD said she was with her family at the time the accident.

Hull was said to be an experienced rider, getting her first motor bike when she was only 10-years-old.

She served as Grand Prairie’s superintendent for 12 years. Her death is being called a significant loss for the district.

Another board meeting has been scheduled for Monday to discuss her possible replacement.

 

