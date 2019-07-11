  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apartment, Grapevine, Grapevine Police, groping, Police, public tips, Texas

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grapevine Police Department is pursuing public tips about a man who is targeting women at three local apartment complexes.

On Thursday, police posted flyers showing a sketchy of the suspect.

(credit: Grapevine Police Department)

Police are also speaking with residents and employees who say the man looks familiar.

Only two days ago, the suspect was seen on security video grabbing a woman at the Courtyards at Mustang apartments and dragging her into a dark breezeway.

However, the woman managed to escape but suffered a broken collarbone.

Officials believe the man is responsible for five attacks on women since April and have increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s