GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grapevine Police Department is pursuing public tips about a man who is targeting women at three local apartment complexes.
On Thursday, police posted flyers showing a sketchy of the suspect.
Police are also speaking with residents and employees who say the man looks familiar.
Only two days ago, the suspect was seen on security video grabbing a woman at the Courtyards at Mustang apartments and dragging her into a dark breezeway.
However, the woman managed to escape but suffered a broken collarbone.
Officials believe the man is responsible for five attacks on women since April and have increased patrols in the area.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police.