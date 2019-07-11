  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Former Texas Gov Rick Perry, health threat, Mislabeled, Nuclear Waste, nuclear waste disposal, Radioactive Waste, Rick Perry, safety regulations, safety threat, The National Nuclear Security Administration, U.S. Energy Department


WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – A Nevada congressman is calling for Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s resignation after the department acknowledged low-level radioactive waste that was shipped to a site north of Las Vegas may have been mislabeled and out of compliance with safety regulations for years.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks during a lunch event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce June 25, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford said the former Texas governor has disrespected the people of Nevada and eroded public trust in his ability to abide by rules established for nuclear waste disposal.

The U.S. Energy Department has since suspended the shipments of low-level radioactive waste from Tennessee to Nevada while it investigates the issue.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Entire Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s