WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – A Nevada congressman is calling for Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s resignation after the department acknowledged low-level radioactive waste that was shipped to a site north of Las Vegas may have been mislabeled and out of compliance with safety regulations for years.
Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford said the former Texas governor has disrespected the people of Nevada and eroded public trust in his ability to abide by rules established for nuclear waste disposal.
The U.S. Energy Department has since suspended the shipments of low-level radioactive waste from Tennessee to Nevada while it investigates the issue.