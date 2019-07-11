FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a food fight at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth regarding a McDonald’s restaurant inside the facility.
A national physician’s organization has filed a complaint, saying McDonald’s has no place in a hospital. This comes as the popular fast food place’s lease is up for renewal.
Leslie Rudloff is an attorney for the Washington, D.C.-based organization Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.
“My organization focuses on preventative medicine and good nutrition,” Rudloff said. “You have a better chance of avoiding diseases like diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer. These are many of the things that afflict Americans.”
JPS confirmed that the current lease for McDonald’s expires in August. It’s been in place since 2013.
The physician’s group filed a complaint, saying “JPS could partner with a vendor that offers flavorful, low-cost plant-based meals that can help people prevent and even reverse diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.”
Diana Brodeur, vice president for communications at JPS, said in a statement: “The franchise owner expanded the menu to provide an assortment of healthy options not available at other locations. The hospital’s cafeteria, which is open to team members and all visitors, offers a variety of healthy food choices.”
The board of managers will vote to extend the restaurant’s lease at a meeting Thursday afternoon. No matter the outcome, Rudloff says the organization will continue their campaign for healthier food choices.