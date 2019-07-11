Comments
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) — Southlake police are warning the public of a new cashier’s check scam, of which they say is “very convincing.”
Police said in the last week, at least three homeowners have come to them wondering if the checks — that come with a letter asking for citizens to use a portion of the money to buy eBay gift cards — are genuine.
Recipients of these cashier’s checks are advised to scratch off the back of the cards and send them a photo, along with other personal information. But it is in fact a scam, and to throw the checks away.