  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cashier's checks, check, dfw, fake checks, scam, Southlake, Southlake Police, Texas

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) — Southlake police are warning the public of a new cashier’s check scam, of which they say is “very convincing.”

Police said in the last week, at least three homeowners have come to them wondering if the checks — that come with a letter asking for citizens to use a portion of the money to buy eBay gift cards — are genuine.

Recipients of these cashier’s checks are advised to scratch off the back of the cards and send them a photo, along with other personal information. But it is in fact a scam, and to throw the checks away.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s