DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Tenants of the Elan City Lights apartment complex — the apartments that were struck by a crane last month — received an email Friday discussing a plan to recover their possessions.
Elan City Lights officials said the complex is currently unusable for residential purposes.
“As a recovery site, it has many hazards to public safety including the fallen crane, damaged utilities and building safety systems, as well as areas where the structural integrity of the building is compromised,” the email read. “In addition to this, it is also an active investigation site where OSHA and other investigators are examining the fallen crane and other evidence to complete their work.”
But over the course of a couple weeks, officials said they’ve met with investigators to identify portions of the building that residents can access without disturbing their work.
The plan is divided into five phases, each determining the probability of resident’s recovering their belongings any time soon.
Phase 1: Includes units outside the impacted zone
Phase 2: Includes re-evaluated units within the impacted zone
Phase 3-5: Includes remaining units and parking garage in the impacted zone.
With the required safety conditions and protocols in place, a majority of residents should soon be able to gather their items.