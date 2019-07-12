Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Several people, including a Dallas police officer, were injured in a crash early Friday morning.
Two officers had pulled over an RV on the eastbound service road of U.S. 175 (C.F. Hawn Freeway) and were sitting in their squad car, with a prisoner in the back, when they were struck from behind.
One officer had a minor injury to his leg. Three people from the RV and the driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol car were also hurt. None of the injuries are life-threatening.
As it stands, it isn’t known if charges will be filed against the driver the car that caused the crash.
The accident happened just before 4:30 a.m. It isn’t known if alcohol may have been a factor.