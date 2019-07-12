FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The attorney for fired Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is demanding a public hearing from the city regarding his termination.
Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke says a variety of issues caused the city to lose faith in Fitzgerald’s leadership ability.
Attorney Stephen Kennedy, who represents the former chief, is demanding a city council vote and back pay for his client.
Recently the former chief was also kicked out of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT), because he was not a local member of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association.
Prior to his firing, Mayor Betsy Price and city officials were looking into Fitzgerald’s actions during an event in Washington, D.C. meant to honor fallen officers. Mayor Price said she received several calls that incident was a confrontation between Fitzgerald and the CLEAT president.
City Manager Cooke said the incident brought into question Fitzgerald’s judgment and leadership.
Fitzgerald says he’s not giving up his fight over his firing.