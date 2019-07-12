  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — Frisco police are investigating a fatality crash that left one person dead Friday afternoon.

At approximately 12:54 p.m. June 12, a black two-door Scion was southbound in the 8400 block of Dallas Parkway, when the vehicle struck the rear of a cement truck.

The passenger, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

However, the 21-year-old driver, Deivy Duque Galindez of Little Elm, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010.

