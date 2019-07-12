



– You’ve heard stories like it before — a family is traveling in the Texas night, something happens, their vehicle overturns and they’re trapped. In Irving, an incident began that way… but the ending may not be what you expect.

It was around 10:00 p.m. on June 28 when officers responded to a call about an overturned vehicle.

When police got to the scene they found a family — consisting of 1 female adult and 3 children — still trapped inside.

When Officers Elliott and Jandrew arrived there were already several Good Samaritans trying to flip the vehicle right-side up — to no avail.

One of the officers calmed a child inside, telling them to cover their eyes, and then took a baton and shattered the back windshield.

A baby could be heard crying inside, but the officers weren’t deterred and encouraged the children to make their way to them. After clearing glass from around the edge of the windshield, the toddler and two children were safely lifted out. The female driver was the last to be rescued but she, like the children inside, wasn’t hurt.

Irving police said they were proud “to bring the family to safety and comfort them in a terrifying situation.”

On their Facebook page the department also had a message for the people who were truly the first-responders at the scene, saying, “Thank you to the Good Samaritans who stopped to assist the officers that night. We are so glad that everyone walked away from the incident injury free.”