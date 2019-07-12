



Crews are continuing to search for evidence at a landfill in Rowlett Friday after police say a man confessed to putting the body of 18-month-old Cedric Jackson in a dumpster in Dallas.

Dallas police delivered the news Thursday afternoon, saying that Cedric’s body was found at the landfill after an Amber Alert was issued for the 18-month-old a day before. They also announced that the child’s aunt’s boyfriend, Sedrick Deshun Johnson, was arrested in connection to Cedric’s death.

According to the arrest affidavit, Johnson would swaddle Cedric to restrict his movement and that the 27-year-old did it one time because the child made a mess with ketchup packets.

The affidavit stated that on July 10, Cedric was swaddled and began to throw up before becoming unresponsive. Johnson admitted to dumping the 18-month-old’s body in the trash.

According to Cedric’s aunt, she woke up during the night he went missing and found that both the child and Johnson were gone from the northeast Dallas apartment.

Johnson was arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. He may face more charges as the investigation continues.

Cedric’s body was found at the landfill in Rowlett shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, police say. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of the child’s death.

Crews could be seen Friday morning at the landfill continuing to search for evidence.

Child Protective Services had recently given the aunt temporary custody of Cedric for reasons that are still unknown.

Cedric was first reported as missing Wednesday morning before a statewide Amber Alert was issued later in the evening. The alert was discontinued after police discovers Cedric’s body.

A family member told CBS 11 News that a balloon release and candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at the Lake Highlands Recreation Center.