DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s not uncommon for parents to want their students to follow in their collegiate footsteps, but for Denton mother Kathy Earhart, she will be following her 15-year-old daughter Emma to the University of North Texas this fall.

Emma earned her associates degree while completing high school and — after some convincing from her mother — will begin classes at UNT as a junior.

“She [Kathy] brought up the idea to me, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to do that,'” Emma said, when asked about her early college career. “I’m scared. People are going to know I’m young.”

However, she is still excited to learn and take more biology courses, as she wants to go to medical school and become a doctor.

And although her daughter has academically succeeded beyond her years, Kathy admitted that college was not her thing while in her 20s.

“I think I would have blown it, had I went,” Kathy said.

But after all Emma’s success, she had given college a second look.

“She was doing so well, I thought, ‘Maybe I should go back,'” Kathy said.

And that’s just what she did, she started attending a local community college.

“I asked her if I could enroll in a class with her and she said ‘no,'” Kathy said jokingly. “And I said, ‘Come on…'”

Eventually, Emma said she came around and is now thrilled that they will both be pursuing degrees at UNT.

“I really enjoy it, she’s like my best friend now. It’s made our bond so strong,” Emma said. “I’m looking forward to taking classes with her, exploring the college and meeting new people. It’s so diverse, so many different thoughts. I’m just excited.”