DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in the shooting that left an innocent bystander dead in downtown Dallas yesterday.
Dallas officers arrested and charged 21-year-old Derrick Florence Jr. with manslaughter.
Homicide detectives have identified the second shooter, and he’s still at-large.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. June 12, officers received a report of shots fired near the intersection of Griffin and Elm Street, near the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Police said in a news conference Friday that two groups broke out on the corner of Elm and Lamar Street and the confrontation continued eastbound on Elm. When the groups reached the corner of Elm and Griffin, shots were exchanged from both groups, killing an innocent bystander waiting at a nearby bus stop.
The killed victim’s identity has not been released as detectives are still waiting on the medical examiner to identify him.
Florence remains in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
WATCH: The Dallas Police Department’s News Conference