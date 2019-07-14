Comments
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers announced the rescheduled date for the July 1 postponement with the Los Angeles Angels Sunday.
The July 1 game was postponed following the passing of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs earlier that day.
A split double header will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Globe Life Park in Arlington and will begin at 1:05 p.m. The regularly scheduled game will start at 7:05 p.m.
Attendees can use tickets from the July 1 game for the 1:05 p.m. game. Tickets may also be exchanged for a future game on the Rangers’ 2019 home schedule with the exception of September 27, 28 and 29 when they play the New York Yankees.
This will mark Texas’ second doubleheader of the season.