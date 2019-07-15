DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police arrested two men following the seizure of 38.4 pounds of methamphetamine.

Police said on Saturday around 9:15 p.m. Denton Public Safety Dispatch received a caller reported a crashed vehicle and a man walking near the crash site on I-35 near Bonnie Brae Street.

When officers got there, they found the unoccupied, wrecked vehicle and a package of methamphetamine on the ground next to it.

Officers then located one suspect who ran off.

During the foot chase, police said the suspect stopped, turned, wielded a knife and moved toward a sergeant.

The suspect refused to comply with the sergeant’s commands and the sergeant stopped the suspect by firing a Taser at him.

The suspect was arrested and charged with drug possession, aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest and obstructing the highway.

The vehicle was then towed to the Denton Police Department while officers applied for a search warrant. Following the execution of the search warrant, an additional 37.4 pounds of methamphetamine was located in the vehicle.

Officers made the second arrest in the case following a call from an area hospital relating to a disturbance.

Officers arrived on scene and initially placed the suspect under arrest for public intoxication. Through the investigation, officers determined the suspect had been involved in the previously mentioned crash and left the scene. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The University of North Texas Police Department and City of Denton Fleet Services assisted in the case, Denton Police said.