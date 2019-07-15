Filed Under:bbq, Hoodline, Kenny’s Smoke House, Lockhart Smokehouse, plano, Restaurants, Winners BBQ


PLANO (HOODLINE) — Craving barbecue? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue restaurants around Plano, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to fill the bill.

1. Kenny’s Smoke House

Photo: Kenny’s Smoke House/Yelp

Topping the list is Kenny’s Smoke House. Located at 5760 Legacy Drive, Suite 4, the barbecue spot is the highest-rated barbecue restaurant in Plano, boasting 4.5 stars out of 945 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lockhart Smokehouse

Photo: Taka I./Yelp

Next up is Lockhart Smokehouse, situated at 1026 E. 15th St. With four stars out of 974 reviews on Yelp, the smokehouse and barbecue establishment has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Winners BBQ

Photo: Mike B./Yelp

Finally, there’s Winners BBQ, a local favorite with four stars out of 252 reviews. Stop by 3200 E. 14th St. to hit up the barbecue and traditional American eatery next time you’re in the mood.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s