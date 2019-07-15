Comments
PLANO (HOODLINE) — Craving barbecue? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue restaurants around Plano, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to fill the bill.
1. Kenny’s Smoke House
Topping the list is Kenny’s Smoke House. Located at 5760 Legacy Drive, Suite 4, the barbecue spot is the highest-rated barbecue restaurant in Plano, boasting 4.5 stars out of 945 reviews on Yelp.
2. Lockhart Smokehouse
Next up is Lockhart Smokehouse, situated at 1026 E. 15th St. With four stars out of 974 reviews on Yelp, the smokehouse and barbecue establishment has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Winners BBQ
Finally, there’s Winners BBQ, a local favorite with four stars out of 252 reviews. Stop by 3200 E. 14th St. to hit up the barbecue and traditional American eatery next time you’re in the mood.