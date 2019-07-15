FORT WORTH (HOODLINE) — Looking to try the most excellent breweries around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breweries in Fort Worth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
1. Martin House Brewing Company
Topping the list is Martin House Brewing Company. Located at 220 S. Sylvania Ave., Suite 209, in United Riverside, the establishment is one of the highest-rated breweries in Fort Worth, boasting 4.5 stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp.
2. HopFusion Ale Works
HopFusion Ale Works, located at 200 E. Broadway Ave., is also a prime choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery five stars out of 81 reviews.
3. Rahr & Sons Brewing
Rahr & Sons Brewing, a brewery, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 212 Yelp reviews. Head over to 701 Galveston Ave. to see for yourself.
4. Panther Island Brewing
Check out Panther Island Brewing, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp. You can find the brewery at 501 N. Main St.
5. Wild Acre Brewing
Last but not least, there’s Wild Acre Brewing, a Near East Side favorite with 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews. Stop by 1734 E. El Paso St., Suite 190, to hit up the brewery and beer bar next time you’re in the mood.