More than 10,000 people turn 65 every day in the United States. In fact, the senior population is expected to double by the year 2050.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services offers tips on Healthy Aging.
Aging brings lots of changes. The National Council on Aging has information on how to manage chronic disease and mental health issues.
Two thirds of people over the age of 65 need assistance with at least one daily living activity. Visit LongTermCare.gov for help on choosing the right long-term care services for your loved one.
