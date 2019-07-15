DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Family and friends are set to remember H. Ross Perot, the colorful Texas billionaire who twice mounted outsider campaigns for president, at services in Dallas.
A graveside service Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at a cemetery will be followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Park Methodist Church.
Both events are private, but the church service can be viewed via livestream or at a nearby church.
Perot died July 9 at his Dallas home. He was 89.
Perot founded computer services giant Electronic Data Systems Corp. in 1962 and became one of the nation’s richest men.
At the graveside service, the U.S. Air Force will conduct an F-16 flyover in the missing man formation. Perot was known for his support of veterans and the military.
Instead of flowers, the family said those who want to honor Perot should make contributions to any of the charities listed on a website the family created.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)