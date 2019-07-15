FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The noise from the construction crews renovating Amon G. Carter Stadium do not bother TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati.

That’s because he’s hammering away ways to improve the Horned Frogs Athletic Department.

Donati remembered when TCU jumped into the Big 12 seven years ago.

“I think when we got into the conference, it was like, ‘we are here…now what’?”

What the Horned Frogs have done is compete.

Last year, 18 of TCU’s 21 teams advanced to postseason play.

With football practices only weeks away, Gary Patterson is set to begin his 20th season as the Horned Frogs Head Coach.

How many more years will “Coach P.” be prowling the TCU sideline?

“Hopefully a long time.” Donati answered quickly. “I think Gary loves being here and being a head coach here at TCU.”

And TCU certainly loves Patterson.

Three years ago, a statue honoring the winningest coach in Horned Frog history was unveiled on campus.

It stands right outside the Athletic Director’s office.

“I’d be lying if I told you I thought he would be here until he’s 80. I think Gary has other things in life he wants to do. You know, his contract goes to 2024, and I expect him to honor that,” said Donati. “I’d love for him to be the coach for as long as I’m here, but I recognize that Gary is 59 years old. He’s been here almost 20 years. It can’t go on forever.”

So,TCU is making sure Amon G. Carter Stadium is in prime continue to keep Patterson happy and potential recruits impressed.

“The stadium expansion will be a game changer,” is how Donati sees it.

By adding 22 suites, 2,000 club seats and a monster-sized video board, Donati says TCU is making a powerful statement in college football.

“It shows commitment that we are serious about competing in this conference, serious about football here.”