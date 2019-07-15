  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Century Championship, Celebrity Golf Tournament, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, golf, Tony Romo

STATELINE, Nev. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It’s back-to-back titles for Tony Romo. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback got his second-straight victory at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

The current NFL on CBS analyst closed with a 2-over 74 and scored 20 points to finish at 71 in the modified Stableford scoring system. Former pitcher Mark Mulder, the winner from 2015-17, was 10 points back after a 71 and a 24-point day.

Romo became the fourth player in tournament history to successfully defend the title. With Romo an amateur, the $125,000 first prize was donated to official tournament charity Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

“It’s an honor to win this tournament,” Romo said. “I came in with confidence and this is some of the best golf I’ve played these past few weeks. When I won last year, every shot mattered. This year, it was easier. That’s why we practice so much.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s