Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Another milestone at the future Globe Life Field.
The Texas Rangers announced Tuesday the first retractable roof truss was installed on Monday.
The 3.3 million pound truss will be moved down the rail on Sunday.
The ball club said construction on Globe Life Field is 68% complete.
The new ballpark, to replace 25-year-old Globe Life Park across the street, is set to open at the end of next March in time for the start of the 2020 baseball season.
You must log in to post a comment.