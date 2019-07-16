(CBS 11) – Billy Preston (born September 2, 1946 and died on June 6, 2006) was a successful American R&B singer/songwriter and keyboardist.

He was a successful session musician which, due to his association and collaboration with The Beatles, was often referred to as a “Fifth Beatle”. He was a regular on ABC’s “Shindig” which ran from 1964-1966. He also appeared in the 1978 movie, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” From 1972-1980, Preston charted six times, with four in the top five, and two #1 hits. His first #1 hit appeared in the summer of 1973.

“Will It Go Round In Circles” was released in March 1973. It was on the charts for fourteen weeks and stayed at #1 for two consecutive weeks. Written by Preston and Bruce Fisher, produced by Preston, running 3:42 on the A&M Records label, the lyrics go like this:

I got a song that ain’t no melody, I’m gonna sing it to my friends

Will it go round in circles, will it fly high like a bird up in the sky

I got a story ain’t no moral, I let the bad guy win every once in a while

Will it go round in circles, will it fly high like a bird up in the sky

