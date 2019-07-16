LAS VEGAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Las Vegas Police confirm they are investigating Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over his conduct at a music festival there on May 19.
Security guard Kyle Johnson said Elliott bumped him and shoved him over a metal railing.
Someone recorded the incident on their cell phone.
Police handcuffed Elliott for a short time, but he was not arrested.
Johnson said he is pressing charges after the NFL did not punish Elliott.
Elliott’s lawyers say he is the target of extortion.
Elliott met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, July 2 over the incident.
Afterwards, Elliott tweeted a statement that included:
I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me.
I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.
On Wednesday, July 3, the NFL ultimately decided the Las Vegas incident did not violate the personal conduct policy and no further action was needed.
