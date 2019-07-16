DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating three separate incidents where victims in Deep Ellum smoked possible marijuana provided by unknown suspects, passed out and then woke up to find that they were robbed.
Police say the first incident happened on July 11 at around 1:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Elm Street. The victim was approached by two male suspects who offered what the victim believed to be marijuana.
According to police, the victim took a drag of the marijuana and then passed out. When he woke up, he noticed he had been robbed.
The same events happened a second and third time, according to police, on July 14 between 2:30 and 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Main Street involving two victims in separate incidents after they were found passed out by patrolling officers.
In both the latest incidents, the victims were approached by a male suspect who offered them a drag of what’s believed to be marijuana. Both victims passed out and woke up with missing personal property.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 911.
