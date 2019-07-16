Comments
ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dash cam footage shows the moment a plane crashed into a hangar at Addison Airport last month, killing all 10 people on board.
Eight passengers, the pilot and the co-pilot died on June 30 after the twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed shortly after taking off.
In the new video provided by the town of Addison, the plane could be seen coming into frame after taking off and then suddenly overturning in the air before crashing into the hangar.
The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. The agency has been looking into voice recordings from the cockpit, videos of the crash and accounts from multiple witnesses.
According to the NTSB, the voice recording captured a crew member’s comment about an apparent issue with the left engine.
