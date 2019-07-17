MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Mesquite is about to pump $5.5 million into a downtown project.
The Front Street Station will add more than 80 new parking spaces and will create an event space, performance pavilion as well as a pocket park that will serve as a pass-through from Front Street to Main Street.
The city says the project will also improve infrastructure such as drainage and lighting.
Construction is scheduled to begin in August and is expected to be completed in 2020.
“Front Street Station is a stakeholder vision about to become reality,” said Downtown Development Manager Beverly Abell. “This project hits on so many fronts necessary to downtown revitalization, among them flexible event space and solid infrastructure to support a growing business base.”
You must log in to post a comment.